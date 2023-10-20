Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) COO Purchases $49,897.20 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) COO John Purpura acquired 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,897.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,526 shares in the company, valued at $142,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

DCTH stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DCTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCTH

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,872,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 53,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 183.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.