Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE HT opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

