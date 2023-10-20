CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Insider Buys A$37,404.21 in Stock

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Gurgone bought 24,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.51 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$37,404.21 ($23,673.55).

CI Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get CI Resources alerts:

CI Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Resources’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. CI Resources’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

CI Resources Company Profile

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Asia, North America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.