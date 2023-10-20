CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $17.93 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. CarGurus had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $239.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.97 million. Research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,470,000 after buying an additional 7,863,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $45,581,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,609,000 after buying an additional 3,070,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

