Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $496.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.61. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.27 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 17.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.99%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 276.06%.

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $733,757.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.