Brokerages Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Target Price at $12.20

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 61.46 and a current ratio of 61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 468.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.