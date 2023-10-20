Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acushnet

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 248,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,016,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Trading Down 2.0 %

Acushnet stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $61.98.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.