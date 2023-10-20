Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $460.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.34.

Netflix stock opened at $401.77 on Monday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

