LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

LXU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.86.

LXU stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $709.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.44. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 134,630 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 134.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 463,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 339.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 56,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,831,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

