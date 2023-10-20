Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells $53,105.28 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %
ADBE stock opened at $555.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.54. The company has a market capitalization of $253.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
