Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells $53,105.28 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADBE stock opened at $555.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.54. The company has a market capitalization of $253.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

