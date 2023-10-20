Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

IPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

