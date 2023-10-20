Loop Capital Trims Belden (NYSE:BDC) Target Price to $105.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.17.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $72.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53. Belden has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 72.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 10.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at about $553,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

