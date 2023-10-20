Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Insider Sells $76,550.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ HQY opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.