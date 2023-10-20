Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. TheStreet downgraded GFL Environmental from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.86.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

NYSE GFL opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

