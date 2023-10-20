Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $55.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

