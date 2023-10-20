Truist Financial Cuts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $20.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of KIM opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 150.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

