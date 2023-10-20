Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $213.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 436,855 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 463,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 71,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.