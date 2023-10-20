Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Manitex International Stock Down 16.5 %

Manitex International stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,000,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 437,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

