Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.71.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $116.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $116.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.