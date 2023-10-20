Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Immunovant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Immunovant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Immunovant stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,602,578. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $168,244.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,291 shares of company stock worth $6,706,911 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Immunovant by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 423.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 148.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

