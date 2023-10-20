Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $157.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.30. The company has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $10,714,936. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

