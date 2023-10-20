Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $203,800.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,293.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.54 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 43.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,098,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,776,000 after buying an additional 502,171 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $7,039,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

