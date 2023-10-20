Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Buys $253,050.00 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LW opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after purchasing an additional 494,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

