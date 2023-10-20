Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $284,700.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Flywire Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLYW opened at $28.41 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -123.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLYW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLYW

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Flywire by 2,255.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,916 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.