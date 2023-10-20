Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $56.62 on Monday. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.