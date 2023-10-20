Mizuho Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $65.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.88.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $3,747,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

