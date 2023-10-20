Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 258.20% and a negative net margin of 222.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

