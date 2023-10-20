Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $527.58 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

