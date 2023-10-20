C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $86.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRW. Bank of America reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $83.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $82.46 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

