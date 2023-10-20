Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $36.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.30. Rain Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

In other Rain Oncology news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 74,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $72,567.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,698.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 131,631 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $130,314.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,024,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,241.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 74,812 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $72,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,698.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 46.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 249.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

