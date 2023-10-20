Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Rain Oncology Price Performance
Shares of Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $36.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.30. Rain Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.
Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 46.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 249.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rain Oncology Company Profile
Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rain Oncology
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.