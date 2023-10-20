Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2023

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAINGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $36.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.30. Rain Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAINGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rain Oncology news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 74,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $72,567.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,698.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 131,631 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $130,314.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,024,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,241.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 74,812 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $72,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,698.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 46.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 249.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.