Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of SABR opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Sabre has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 and sold 300,000 shares worth $1,570,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sabre by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sabre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after buying an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sabre by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sabre by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

