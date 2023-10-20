UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $596.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $572.00 to $596.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UNH. Mizuho reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $578.70.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $531.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $492.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.