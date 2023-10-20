Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $35.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.94.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.