Morgan Stanley Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $139.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $115.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after buying an additional 354,634 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

