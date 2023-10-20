MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock.

MLTX has been the subject of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $56.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.45. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 74,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $4,297,644.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,409,921.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $13,916,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,726,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

