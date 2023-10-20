Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $30.00 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.