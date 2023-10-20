Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,400 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $325,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,068,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,989,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,543 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $29,378.72.

On Monday, October 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 977 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $18,690.01.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 735 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $14,824.95.

On Monday, September 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,229 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $104,423.13.

On Monday, September 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,806 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $353,598.24.

On Monday, September 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,945 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $309,361.50.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,433 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $217,423.72.

On Monday, August 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,959 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $146,139.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,573 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $184,576.69.

On Monday, August 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,695 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $144,612.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $19.10 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 27.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

