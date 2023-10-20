Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 3,507 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

YUM opened at $120.60 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.70 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day moving average of $132.25.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.61.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

