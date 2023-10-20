BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BRF in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.20.

BRF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BRFS opened at $2.04 on Monday. BRF has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in BRF by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 16,983,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 8,898,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 2,443.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BRF by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,293,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 4,793,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BRF by 27,582.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 3,833,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of BRF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,857 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

