Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Up 1.9 %

CBD stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.76.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $951.69 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Further Reading

