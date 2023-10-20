CIBC Increases Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $33.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.19.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 242,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,778 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celestica by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after buying an additional 211,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

