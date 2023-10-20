CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.36.

CNP opened at $27.47 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

