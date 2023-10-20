Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DAN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.14.

Dana Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:DAN opened at $12.61 on Monday. Dana has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $275,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $119,803.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $287,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $275,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,803.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dana by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

