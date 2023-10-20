Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $581,099.09 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

