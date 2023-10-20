Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $551,752.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $551,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,611,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. Jabil’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Jabil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

