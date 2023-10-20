Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 10,960 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $686,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $742,649.60.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $761,829.60.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $749,335.20.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $748,458.40.

On Friday, July 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $806,765.60.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 141.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $89.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,156,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

