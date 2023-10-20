Oppenheimer Lowers Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,450,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,900,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,240,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

