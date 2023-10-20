StockNews.com Downgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCMD

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.11 million, a PE ratio of 371.00 and a beta of 1.26. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.