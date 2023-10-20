Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $189.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.56.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $130.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average is $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $129.91 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

