Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

EW stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.